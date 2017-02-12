Khaled – Shot Down

One of the best way to clear your head is to take a ride.

R&B artist Khaled does just that in the music video for his latest single, “Shot Down.’ In the clip, the rising singer, songwriter rides a bus while a group of followers turn up with skateboards for some carefree fun.

“I don’t hear from the friends I thought were mine too,” he sings as he recounts the tale of an all-consuming love that he surrendered to completely. “But I’ll hold onto the poems I would write you.”

“Shot Down is a very personal record for me and I really feel as if moments like this video are only the beginning of what’s yet to come,” Khaled told The FADER.

“Shot Down” is the first offering from Khaled’s debut album, American Teen, due out March 3rd.