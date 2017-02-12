GrammyWeekend: Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala Photos; Plus Performances From Jennifer Hudson & Maxwell

Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party was lit as usual with tons of celebrities coming out to support the music pioneer.

Hosted at The Beverly Hilton hotel, the Saturday-night gala was a hot ticket for the music industry community. Artists including Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Nicole Scherzinger, Paula Abdul, Rita Ora, and Jessie J stunned the red carpet and ballroom floors in stunning attire.

Several artists performed during the event, including new artist nominee Chance the Rapper, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, and Jennifer Hudson.

Hudson, one of Davis’ proteges, had all attendees glued to the stage. Dressed in an ethereal white gown, the Grammy winner delivered a powerful rendition of ‘Hallelujah.’

Shortly after, Davis saluted the “genius of Prince” with a performance by R&B singer Maxwell, who dedicated his cover of the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ to Whitney Houston, who died five years ago Saturday.

Handling Prince tribute is @_MAXWELL_ who @CliveDavis said he handpicked after scouring Internet for tributes. #NothingCompares2U pic.twitter.com/Uby5T9cMMZ — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 12, 2017

