Connect with us

#GrammyWeekend: Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala Photos; Plus Performances From Jennifer Hudson & Maxwell

Photos

#GrammyWeekend: Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy Gala Photos; Plus Performances From Jennifer Hudson & Maxwell

Published on
Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party was lit as usual with tons of celebrities coming out to support the music pioneer.

Hosted at The Beverly Hilton hotel, the Saturday-night gala was a hot ticket for the music industry community. Artists including Jennifer Hudson, Mary J. Blige, Nicole Scherzinger, Paula Abdul, Rita Ora, and Jessie J stunned the red carpet and ballroom floors in stunning attire.

Several artists performed during the event, including new artist nominee Chance the Rapper, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, and Jennifer Hudson.

Hudson, one of Davis’ proteges, had all attendees glued to the stage. Dressed in an ethereal white gown, the Grammy winner delivered a powerful rendition of ‘Hallelujah.’

Shortly after, Davis saluted the “genius of Prince” with a performance by R&B singer Maxwell, who dedicated his cover of the ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ to Whitney Houston, who died five years ago Saturday.

Hit next to see more photos!

Prev1 of 9
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

More About: Jennifer Hudson | Jessie J | mary j. blige | Nicole Scherzinger | Paris Jackson | Paula Abdul | Rita Ora | Tori Kelly

Around The Web

Click to comment

More in Photos

To Top