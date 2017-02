Solange beat out four other artists for the Grammy for Best R&B Performance tonight (Feb 12). The win was announced at the Grammy pre-show broadcast.

The award is for her performance on her song “Cranes In The Sky,” which beat out Rihanna on “Needed Me,” Musiq Soulchild on “I Do,” Ro James on “Permission,” and BJ The Chicago Kid’s “Turnin’ Me Up.”

This is Solange’s first Grammy win.

Congrats Solange!