Beyonce Wins Big at 48th NAACP Image Awards; Maxwell Logs Outstanding Male

It’s safe to say Beyonce owned the 48th NAACP Image Awards. The music superstar won big in the music category, securing five awards.

Queen B’s wins include Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for “Freedom” feat. Kendrick Lamar, Outstanding Music Video, Outstanding Album, and Outstanding Song – Contemporary for “Freedom” feat. Kendrick Lamar.

The 48th NAACP Image Awards winners were announced last night during a live broadcast from Pasadena Civic Auditorium which aired on TV One. The two-hour live special was hosted by Anthony Anderson.

Some of the biggest names in R&B music appeared including: John Legend, Janelle Monae, Jussie Smollett, and Andra Day.

R&B veteran Maxwell also won in the music category, taking home Outstanding Male Artist.

The winners of the “48th NAACP Image Awards” in the non-televised categories were announced during a gala dinner celebration that took place Friday, February 10, 2017, at the Pasadena Civic Center Ballroom – the event was hosted by Erica Ash and Deon Cole.

The NAACP Image Awards is the premier multicultural awards show. It celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

See all music winners below!

Recording Categories:

Outstanding New Artist

Chance the Rapper (Chance the Rapper)

Outstanding Male Artist

Maxwell (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Latin American Songbook” – Edward Simon (Sunnyside)

Outstanding Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

“One Way” – Tamela Mann (Tillymann, Inc.)

Outstanding Music Video

“Formation” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding Song – Traditional

“I See A Victory” – Kim Burrell and Pharrell Williams (I Am Other/Columbia Records)

Outstanding Album

“Lemonade” – Beyoncé (Columbia Records/ParkwoodEntertainment)

Outstanding Song – Contemporary

“Freedom” – Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar (Columbia Records/Parkwood Entertainment)