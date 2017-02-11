Bridget Kelly Drops ‘Time Flies’ Mixtape

Former RocNation R&B artist Bridget Kelly gives fans a flashback of her career with an unreleased collection of songs via the mixtape, ‘Time Flies.’

“Time flies when [you’re] making music and you forget about songs that you really like,” reads a statement on DatPiff. “These records are [Bridget’s] favorites and she wanted to freeze time for a moment to let y’all take a listen.”

The singer/songwriter also shared on IG: “Waste not, want not. time flies.”

‘Time Flies’ boasts 10 songs recorded over the years; the set also includes songs that BK left off her debut album, All or Nothing, which dropped last year.

Stream Time Flies below: