5 Years Later: Remembering Music Legend Whitney Houston aka The Voice

Today is a somber day for R&B lovers!

Five years ago, we lost one of the greatest voices in the history of music, Mrs. Whitney Houston. We remember her impeccable contributions to music by sharing the below playlist of some of her countless hits as well as testimonials from fans, including Ciara.

Houston, who struggled with drug addiction, before she passed on February 11, 2002.

On the fifth anniversary of her death fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to this one of a kind icon.

#ImEveryWoman! It's All In Me! 💃🏽👨‍👩‍👧‍👦❤️ Choreography by @galenhooks Filmed by @timmilgram A video posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:01am PST

#WhitneyHouston died 5 years ago today, 11 Feb 2012, aged 48.

Singer, producer & actress.

The only artist to have seven No. 1 hits in a row. pic.twitter.com/eTdO79onFN — Music History (@RockWalkLondon) February 11, 2017

Today marks five years without the legendary Whitney Houston. We will always love you ❤ #WhitneyHouston pic.twitter.com/1r9CceIIKj — Culture For Us By Us (@CultureFUBU) February 11, 2017

The Voice. The Legend. Today marks 5 years without #WhitneyHouston. Her impact will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/Zr5f1wQiqo — Live Civil (@LiveCivil) February 11, 2017

