I think it’s safe to say “The New Edition Story” biopic is responsible for putting the famed R&B sextet back on the charts.

Their greatest hits album New Edition, All the Number Ones was released back in 2000, but it’s made a resurgence on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 37. The last time NE hit the Top 40 was back in 2004 with their album One Love, which debuted and peaked at No. 12.

The compilation album earned 12,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Feb. 2, according to Nielsen Music. The set also features solo hits from the group’s individual members and spin-off trio Bell Biv DeVoe.

But New Edition, All the Number Ones isn’t the only NE album gaining ground on the charts; the group’s 1988 album N.E. Heartbreak also rises 195-85, as it’s up 7,000 units (79 percent).