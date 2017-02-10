Songstress India.Arie Sends A Message Of Love In ‘One’ Video

India.Arie drops off the video for a song titled “One,” a track from her 2013 album SongVersation.

The caption with the video explains that “‘One’ was everything that India was once afraid to say, but her love for humanity and her courage for truth gave her the words and music to express the powerful and universal truth in this masterful song.”

India wrote on Twitter: “If #tolerance is the seed, than the gift of your #acceptance is the tree!