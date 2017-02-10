Prince’s Estate Teams Up With Universal Music Group For Multi-Year Deal

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the company chosen by Prince’s estate to handle all of the exclusive rights to the late musician’s music catalog.

Billboard reports the estate and UMG struck a multi-year deal that gives them control of licensing out much of Prince’s music, even unreleased works from the vault; this makes UMG the source and keeper of most of Prince’s music, publishing, and merchandise.

The deal dictates that the estate is licensing the 25 albums Prince released under his NPG Records omprint, including “Emancipation,” “Musicology” and “3121.”

In 2018, UMG will have access to the U.S. rights to what it describes as “certain renowned albums” released by Prince between 1979 and 1995: this includes 19 albums including “Purple Rain,” “1999,” “Diamonds and Pearls,” “Sign O’ the Times,” “Controversy,” “Parade” and “Batman.”

Longtime Prince associates L. Londell McMillan and Charles Koppelman represented the estate in both negotiations. “I am thrilled the NPG catalog and Prince’s highly sought after unreleased recordings will reside with UMG, where we have found a partner who is passionate about presenting Prince’s music with a holistic vision that celebrates his iconic status across recorded music, publishing and merchandise and will continue to deliver the highest quality experiences that fans have come to expect,” commented McMillan. “I’m looking forward to seeing Lucian and Michele achieve great things for Prince’s fans, his estate, and heirs.”