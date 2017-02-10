Legendary R&B Group Atlantic Starr Return This Valentine’s Season With Love Ballad, ‘My Best Friend’

Atlantic Starr gave the world some R&B classics such as “Secret Lovers” and “Always” in the 80s.

From their 1994 album Time stemmed a song called “My Best Friend,” a love ballad about feeling love of all forms for your significant other; not only romantic love but the enduring love that comes with being best friends, as well.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the quartet (brothers Wayne and Jonathan Lewis and L’John Epps and Melissa Pierce) have re-made the song for 2017 and a video to accompany, which shows the group performing the tune while clips of different couples dwell in their all-encompassing love for their significant others.

Watch below:

According to Soultracks “My Best Friend” is the first single from the upcoming new album, Metaphorphosis. Nothing like a good love song!