Urban Outfitters has teamed up with Juicy Couture to launch it’s comeback in all its baby girl glory via a line featuring their signature velour tracksuits and cheeky, bejeweled logos. Yesterday (Feb. 8), it was announced that R&B singer Tinashe will be the brand’s ambassador.

“Urban Outfitters has found great success in our collaborations with brands that are embracing the nostalgia factor,” a press release states. “The Juicy Couture for Urban Outfitters collection allows us to curate the iconic tracksuit style of the early aughts for today’s customer and we think Tinashe is the perfect face to introduce the collection to a new generation.”

Juicy Couture x Urban Outfitters launches February 13th in select Urban Outfitters stores globally and on urbanoutfitters.com.

