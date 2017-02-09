Is Mariah Carey and Lionel Richie’s Joint Trek Experiencing Low Ticket Sales?

I always thought a joint tour with Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey was a weird bill, and apparently, I’m not the only one.

According to Page Six, tickets for the upcoming “All the Hits” tour may not be selling as briskly as promoters would like. They report that Ticketmaster is trying to jump-start sales by offering tickets as part of a “buy one, get one free” promotion for the concerts, which begin in March.

“This Valentine’s Day, grab a ticket for you and your special someone … all for the price of one,” one promo suggests.

Carey is scheduled to open for Richie in 35 cities, but sources say the think the low ticket sales could be because of Carey’s New Year’s Eve fiasco.

What do you think, Roomies? If true, are the low ticket sales due to the weird bill or mass hesitation due to Carey’s NYE flub?