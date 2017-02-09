The-Dream – Code Blue

Grammy-winning artist The-Dream delivers the somber offering ‘Code Blue,’ a record from the upcoming ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ soundtrack.

Backed by electric guitar and voice effects, the R&B singer and songwriter taps into the hearbreaking scenes from the film as he croons about the gray area in a relationship.

“The closer I get to you, The more I feel like crying / The farther I get from you, the more I feel like dying,” he sings.

Arriving on Feb 10th, the same day the film hits theaters, the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack also features John Legend, Nicki Minaj, Sia, Nick Jonas and more.

In related news, The-Dream will kick off his ‘Love You To Death’ tour on Monday, February 13th in Seattle. The intimate trek will make stops in cities like San Francisco, LA, Chicago, and Brooklyn (NY), before wrapping on March 2nd in Philadelphia.