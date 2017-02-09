Bibi Bourelly – Ballin’

Bibi Bourelly gives us a visual look at her version of ‘Ballin,’ and it’s not what you would assume.

The clip kicks off with the Def Jam signee getting fired from her job after showing up late. Unlike the blowing money persona, Bibi’s version is less flashy as she describes her financial struggles and the moves she has to make to make life work.

Bibi shines a little confidence and optimism on those tough life situations.

“I got fired from Old Navy / My landlord keeps knocking, swear that n*gga hates me / Sleeping on this old couch, but sh*t I’m not complaining / Cause I’m still a pimp, tho / Like there’s moolah raining,” she sings.

With an attitude like that, you can’t lose!