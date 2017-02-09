First Anita Baker, now Aretha Franklin…

The 74-year-old The Queen of Soul has announced that 2017 will be the last year performing live.

“I must tell you, I am retiring this year,” Franklin told Detroit’s WDIV Local 4. “This will be my last year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it.”

Phew, at least she’ll still be recording! And speaking of, the soul legend is working in a new album of all original music with Stevie Wonder due out in September.

“It’s kind of multi-(directional),” she said. “We’re not pigeonholed to any one thing.” she told the news station.

She continued, “I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where it is now,” Franklin said. “I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”