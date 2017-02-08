Ray J – Cheat On You Ft. Max Lambo Lux

Actor and singer Ray J drops the music video for his cheating anthem, “Cheat On You.” In the clip, directed by Marty McFly Tron Music Group, the R&B crooner push females to do their men dirty insisting, “cheat on your man girl, come and get some head.” The visual features a scandalous woman who creeps with the next dude as her man leaves.

In related news, Ray J is still in a battle with producers of UK’s Celebrity Big Brother after theme prematurely removed him from the show.

Speaking on Twitter recently, he says, “Tellem give me my bread Stace!! They still owe 320 and I’m gonna get it! iDGAF how! #London #UK lol not jokin.”