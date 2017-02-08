Black Eyed Peas Member Taboo Celebrates Life in ‘The Fight’ Video

Along with being a strong voice in the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, Taboo from The Black Eyed Peas teamed up with Devin Super Tramp and Matt Steffanina for his new video “The Fight.”

Taboo is a cancer survivor whose journey influenced his new single, and he’s partnered with the American Cancer Society to celebrate life and raise funds. Devin and Matt providred directing, editing and choreography for the video, which is fun and full of love and appreciation for life. In the clip, Taboo relishes in nature and is surrounded by kids; together, they dance for the love of life.

Watch and enjoy below: