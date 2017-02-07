Brooklyn-based R&B singer-songwriter/producer and drummer Ness Wilson has a massive SoundCloud presence, with most of his tracks rack up over 40K spins. Today (Feb. 6), he premieres his new song “Sweetest Wine” with Singersroom.

The song is any airy, island-influenced tune, a song that’s both as sugary and satisfying as the title. Ness has found a sweet spot between R&B, Trap, and Pop while fearlessly adding alternative and Caribbean-influenced twists to his tracks. He’s even managed to impress Nicki Minaj: after a Twitter exchange with the entertainment icon and fellow Trinidadian, Ness inked a songwriter-producer deal with Cash Money Records and started working closely with Nicki – who used his song “Sex In The Lounge,” adding features from Lil Wayne and Bobby V, on her Pink Friday Reloaded album. He’s currently going the independent route with his original music, with each song he’s released having a bigger impact than the last.

Ness explains, “Sweetest wine is an all-Caribbean dancehall record. Coming from Caribbean-born parents, I have grown to like dance-hall and different genres from the Caribbean. I get inspired by how fast music can progress and change day by day. Therefore, I take advantage of what I hear. I play around with and beats and melodies that would stimulate a certain reaction. ‘Sweetest Wine’ is that song that hopefully stimulates the mind, body, and soul to be happy, to dance, to party and most of all, vibe out to.”

Stream below:

Ness was writing songs from a young age, getting the beats from his friends. He eventually decided to start creating the beats himself. Lyrically, his songs showcase his sensual soul, which Ness called “a musical confidence boost for both the fellas and the ladies.” He playfully shared, “it’s like when you see that girl and think she’s fine but you too scared to talk to her… but then that music starts to play and it’s on.”

In 2014, Ness moved to next phase of his career as he began interning with DJ Stefano, a European producer working out of Moody Mammoth Studios in the DUMBO area of Brooklyn. There he learned the technical side of producing and engineering. He was able to hone his craft by working on recording sessions with the artists coming through the studio and simultaneously worked on his own creations. Ness began releasing his songs on SoundCloud and was energized by the encouraging response he was getting.

After working and finding success in the songwriter/ producer capacity, Ness decided to focus his energy on pursuing his dream of being a recording artist. He’s been putting out tracks independently and watching his fan-base expand.