Cameroon-born, LA-based indie-soul songstress Lorine Chia drops a new animated video for her single “Feeling Groovy” from her forthcoming Introduction to Sweet Noise EP.

Premiered on Saint Heron, the video tells the story of Chia’s journey to Hollywood. She says the song is about “getting through life like you’re cruising with your top down. Enjoying every moment and overcoming every obstacle.”

Filmmaker and storyboard artist Chaz Bottoms is the creator of the animated visuals. “Lorine Chia has always been one of my favorite artists, and I had trying to do a video for her for awhile,” he said. “When she approached me to do the visuals for this song, I immediately knew what I wanted to do. The song has such a powerfully great vibe I wanted to emulate that visually with iconic character designs and a fun color palette. Working with Lorine was awesome, we shared the same vision for the song and had a lot of back and forth to make sure things were working. She’s special.”

Watch the story unfold below:

“Feeling Groovy” comes on the heels of Chia’s latest EP When The Morning Comes which arrived last month. Currently, she has two yet-to-be-titled EPs slated for release during the first half of 2017, so fans won’t have to wait long for new material.