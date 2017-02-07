On today’s (February 7) episode of “The Real,” songstress Keyshia Cole opens up about her rocky marriage with her ex, Daniel Gibson and explains what she’s looking for in love.

About her relationship with her ex, Cole says, “We’re friends. We’re friends. We’re co-parenting pretty amazingly for our son. And I’m really proud of us… of us both, honestly, all three of us actually. You know, we’re all trying to work it out. It’s tough, you know, but we’re friends, and we do it for him. You know, DJ.”

She also shuts down The Real stage with rappers Remy Ma and French Montana for the daytime premiere performance of their new single “You.”

Check your local listings to watch the the full episode, but meanwhile, watch clips from Keyshia’s appearance below: