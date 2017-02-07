Cruising off the success of his Cardi B-assisted single “Heaven On My Mind,” Josh X is back with a new single titled “Taking Me Back,” the lead single from Josh’s upcoming free gift to the fans, The Prelude – I Am Josh X, to be released on Valentine’s Day.

“Taking Me Back” was written by Josh X and produced by DJ Static, and features some major early 00s vibes. “This song was inspired by a personal relationship that I lost due to my own selfishness, and when I discovered that it was my fault and she started talking to someone else, I felt some way about the situation, so of course, I had to put my pride aside, get my pleading on, and basically start telling her that she is taking me back,” Josh explains.

Stream Josh’s newest offering below:

Josh’s upcoming debut album I Am Josh X is due out this summer.