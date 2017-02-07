Drake is the latest music celeb to publicly blast Donald Trump.

On the London stop of his “Boy Meets World” tour, the Canadian rapper vented his feelings about the new president and his divisive policies.

Drake ranted to the audience, “Every day I wake up, I see all this bullshit going on in the world, people trying to tear us apart, people trying to make us turn against each other. So tonight, my proudest moment isn’t selling tickets or having people sing my songs. My proudest moment: If you take a look around in this room, you’ll see people from all races and all places and all we did tonight was come inside this building, show love, celebrate life, more life, and more music. I want you to understand, if you ever thought for a second that any one man is gonna tear this world apart, you’re out of your motherfu**ing mind. It’s on us to keep this shit together. F that man.”

Welp, he said what a LOT of people feel!

Watch below: