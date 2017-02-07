Deborah Cox to Support ‘The Bodyguard Musical’ With New EP

Die hard Deborah Cox fans will be receiving new music in the near future.

The Grammy-nominated singer, who is wowing critics around the country as Rachel Marron in the Paper Mill Playhouse musical, The Bodyguard, which is linked to late music icon Whitney Houston, confirmed the project during a recent interview with The Source.

“There will be a new EP coming out with eight songs, probably the most requested songs from the musical because everyone has asked will I do a soundtrack or a cast album, so this is the opportunity for people to hear me on the songs,” she says. “It’ll be available towards the end of February.”

A veteran on Broadway, Cox has been nothing short of incredible while performing iconic Whitney Houston songs like ‘I Will Always Love You,’ ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ and ‘Greatest Love of All.’

“Our beloved Whitney is an artist we treasure and we love her legacy of music, so this show really has a lot of that in it,” Cox adds. “I know and understand the integrity that needs to be kept with the show and the storytelling. Myself and the cast we really try to honor that onstage.”

Judson Mills plays Cox’s bodyguard in the musical, which she says is probably her biggest role to date.

“I sing 13 songs and there’s a lot of dancing and a lot of singing on top of that with intense scenes,” she says. “It’s a suspense, it’s a thriller, it’s a love story, it’s very engaging so you just have to be on it. It’s like a whirlwind of sorts and I’m telling this story and there’s a lot of moving parts. It’s probably the biggest role I’ve taken on.”

We are so ready and excited to hear Cox’s studio recordings of some of Whitney Houston’s greatest hits!