Vali – Ain’t No Friend of Mine

Released on February 1st, Vali’s debut single “Ain’t No Friend of Mine” has a pop feel with lyrics that are related to the current social climate. In the accompanying visual, the New York-born and Los Angeles-based rising singer and songwriter showcases her dance moves while belting though-provoking messages.

“Ain’t No Friend of Mine,” produed and co-written by T-Baby, is lifted from Vali’s debut EP.

Influenced by modern R&B and hip-hop, Vali, who was discovered by manager and creative director Laurieann Gibson, commands a vocal strut that she carries with gusto and charm and possesses an undeniable charm as well as inimitable charisma.

Contributions from Elsie G.