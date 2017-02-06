ATL-based, Mississippi-raised artist Tina P (Pittman) recently released her sexy video “Work Out,” filled with eye candy for both the ladies and the guys. Filmed a college campus, the visual sees Tina seeking intimate exercise sessions, building on different sports such as basketball, football and weight training.

Watch below:

Tina and has been working with major artists like YFN Lucci on his upcoming release. Her EP Work Out dropped last week, which you can stream HERE. It follows her 2014 project Crawl Before You Walk, which tells story of Tina’s experience of love, heartbreak, rejection, and triumph, all on the path to her dreams.

Twitter & IG: @IamTinaPittman