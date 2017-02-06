Brooklyn singer-songwriter Nick Hakim is an underground soul favorite, having kept a fairly low profile while releasing some undeniable gems over the past few years (a.k.a his 2014 projects Where Will We Go Pt. 1 & 2) which notably featured the soul influence of Motown, jazz, and Marvin Gaye.

But his profile should begin to rise in the eyes of the masses with the release of his debut album Green Twins on May 19th, which is headed by this soulful ditty called “Bet She Looks Like You.”

Together, the doo-wop swing, vintage echo, and Hakim’s soulful vocals make for an authentic, retro groove; it’s made even more authentic as the song rides out to a synth solo.

Listen and enjoy below: