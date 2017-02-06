News
John Legend Reveals Dates For “Darkness and Light” Tour
John Legend will support his latest album, Darkness and Light, with a summer tour of the same name.
“I’m going on tour this summer with special guest @SoGallant!,” Legend confirmed.
The North American trek will kick off on May 12 at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater in Miami, FL and make stops in cities like Atlanta, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Vancouver, New York, and Boston. The trek will wrap on June 30 at the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.
Led by the single ‘Love Me Now,’ Legend’s ‘Darkness and Light’ album was released in December (2016), debuting at No. 14 on the Billboard 200. The project features guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, Brittany Howard, and fellow R&B singer Miguel.
Legend will also perform at the upcoming 59th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 12).
Tickets for the “Darkness and Light Tour” go on sale Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. local time. See an itinerary below.
Darkness and Light Tour Dates
May 12 – Miami, FL – Bayfront Park Amphitheater
May 13 – Clearwater, FL – Coachman Park
May 14 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 16 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
May 18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
May 19 – Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park Amphitheater
May 21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
May 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
May 25 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
May 27 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre
May 28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
June 1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
June 3 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 4 – Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
June 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Northrop Auditorium
June 8 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater
June 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
June 12 – Huber Heights, OH – Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 13 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
June 15 – Saint Louis, MO – The Fabulous Fox Theatre
June 16 – Rochester Hills, MI – Meadowbrook Amphitheater
June 17 – Toronto, ON – Molson Canadian Amphitheatre
June 19 – Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 20 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 22 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
June 23 – Mashantucket, CT – Foxwoods Resort Casino – Grand Theater
June 27 – New York, NY – Theater at Madison Square Garden
June 30 – New Orleans, LA – ESSENCE Festival