Minneapolis, MN-based singer/songwriter Jessica Manning is prepping her album What If I Run for release on Feb 11, and recently, she released the video for “Homestead,” the project’s second offering.

The song features an infectious electronic melody and constant key changes that’ll keep your ears on their toes. The track mixed with Mannings’ warm vocals makes for something you can’t stop listening to.

In the video, the pop/soulstress reflects on the beach and in wooded areas in the presence of glowing triangles and orbs.

Watch below: