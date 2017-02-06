Last time we head from rising R&B sensation H.E.R was back in December with her single “Pigment.” Now, the mysterious singer-songwriter has returned with another fire joint titled “Your Way.”

Sampling Aaliyah’s “Come Over,” the Scootie & Ryghteous Ryan-produced song harps on that same theme: the singer making a late-night trip to see bae.

“Speedin’ down the 101 / It’s about 12:01 AM / Goin’ to spend some one-on-one time with you,” she coos over the oozy-track.

Stream below:

The elusive singer has been generating quite the buzz with her EP Volume 1 which dropped last fall, getting praise from Alicia Keys, Usher, and more.