Emeli Sandé rolls out the video for “Highs & Lows,” a tune from her latest sophomore album Long Live the Angels.

In the simple video, Emeli sits down at a piano and belts out the upbeat tune; at first, it’s a capella, then the music kicks in and the party begins! In the visual, Sandé is the resident musician for the shindig, as people dance around her to the feel-good song.

Jam out with Emeli below:

“Highs & Lows“ follows the previous video “Garden” ft. Jay Electronica and Áine Zion and “Breathing Underwater.”