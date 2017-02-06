Singer/songwriter Emanny has emerged from a year of grinding in the studio to offer a taste of his upcoming project Black Heart with the slow jam “Think About Me.” Produced by Pryme & Keyzz, the tune sees the singer-songwriter wondering about his ex’s life without him.

“Sometimes I wonder do you think about me /…Baby tell me if you got a new man / And can a n*gga do it to you like I can?” he asks on the hook and second verse.

Executive produced by Emanny and Ronnie “BlameRonnie” Young Jr., the ten-song project Black Heart will arrive on February 13th just in time for Valentine’s Day, and continue on the relationship rollercoaster that Emanny has with “her.”

Stream below!