Eighteen-year-old Colorado Springs-raised, Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Des Monroe (b. Destinee Burns) drops her debut, sassy groove “Stupid Foolish,” a song on which she tells a guy off who’s just down for one thing.

“Don’t push me cause I’m close to the edge / You’re only trying to get between my (hey!),” she sings on the hook, using an interpolation of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s 1982 classic “The Message.”

Stream below:

The Red Volu’m Media-signed artist grew up in the church, and was introduced to music through singing in the church choir. By age 12, she was writing poetry and exploring songwriting. The youngest of her six sisters, Des was heavily influenced by Brandy and Rihanna.