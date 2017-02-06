Rising R&B artist Damar Jackson has been making quite the buzz with his last project Ninety3Until and the singles “Calling Me” and “Crazy.”

Now he’s prepping a new project titled Unfaithful coming soon, and it’s headed by the lead single “Changed.” On the self-produced song, Damar admits it’s easy to change for the worst when one gets success.

“First n*gga to say I wouldn’t change / Soon as I got my change, I changed,” he opens with the first verse.

Stream below:

Damar Jackson’s forthcoming Unfaithful EP release is an emotional rollercoaster that finds the singer-songwriter-producer revisiting the last days of a relationship that sustained him during his early years as he worked his way into Atlanta’s competitive music community. Behind the scenes, he’s contributed songwriting and production to several hits, including K Camp’s “Comfortable.”

Purchase “Changed” on iTunes HERE and watch the lyric video below: