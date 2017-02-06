Bernard Flowers drops another melodic street record in the official music video for “Past Tense” directed by D. Baines.

The clip follows Flowers through his day; he vibes out in the studio, gets into an argument while playing a game of dice, then meets up with a beauty for some intimate time.

The song is produced by Tenn Blaze and follows the Memphis, Tennessee-native’s previous releases “Forever Flyboy” and “This Feeling.”

Follows Bernard throughout his eventful day below: