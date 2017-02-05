Hacked By TheWayEnd

More in News
-
News
Low Blow: Frank Ocean’s Dad Demands $14.5 Million in New Lawsuit
Frank Ocean's "deadbeat" dad is looking for a come up from his son. Calvin Cooksey is...
-
News
Faith Evans Reveals Release Date and Tracklisting For ‘The King & I’
After two singles ("When We Party" and "NYC") surfaced on the internet from Faith Evans' highly-anticipated...
-
Hollywood/TV/Reality TV
[Premiere] Watch The Musical Trailer For Harlem-Based Film ‘Chapter & Verse’ Starring Loretta Devine, Omari Hardwick & More
Here's the musical trailer for the movie Chapter & Verse, a film starring Omari Hardwick and...
-
News
Lil Mo Fired From Her Radio Personality Post
Bad news for Lil Mo. The R&B singer turned radio personality was fired from Radio One...
-
News
Nicki Minaj’s Mother, Carol Maraj, Teases Music Video and Preps R&B Album
Bet you didn't know this, but Nicki Minaj‘s mother Carol Maraj has dabbled in Gospel music...
-
News
Lloyd Talks New Music, Going Indie And More On ‘The Breakfast Club’
Lloyd's comeback single "Tru" has been a hot play on radio playlists everywhere, and this morning...
-
News
Keke Palmer Talks Childhood Abuse, Trey Songz & More On ‘Wendy Williams’
Yesterday (Feb. 1), Keke Palmer visited "The Wendy Williams Show" to talk about the Trey Songz...
-
News
Mariah Carey Teases YG-Assisted ‘I Don’t’ Video
Earlier this week, Mariah Carey previewed her new single "I Don't" featuring YG on the season...
-
News
Jeremih Teases New Single ‘I Think Of You’ ft. Chris Brown & Big Sean
There's new music from Jeremih on the way, and he's enlisted two other hitmakers Chris Brown...
-
News
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins!
If you've been wondering where Beyonce's been, she's been quietly gestating, because she's pregnant with not...