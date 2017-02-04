Mila J – F**kboy

Mila J delivers a funky, jazzy, R&B gem in the form of her new female anthem, ‘F*ckboy.’ In the feel-good tune, the West Coast songstress tells those no good men to keep it moving. She even calls on her ladies to do the same.

“Here’s something for all of my ladies that don’t want to deal with a ‘F*ckboy,'” Mila shared on Twitter to introduce the record.

Although her message is in your face with lines like “Got me f*cked up, I swear this ni**a got me f*cked up,” the song is easy on the soul as Mila gives us something musically captivating and groovy. Credit to the bombastic baseline, timely entries of the electric guitar, and vibrant piano chord structures.

You got us vibing Mila!