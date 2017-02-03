Video: Mariah Carey – I Don’t Ft. YG

After teasing fans with clips of the song and music video, Mariah Carey has officially released her new single, ‘I Don’t,’ featuring rapper YG.

On the record, which samples Donell Jones’ classic ‘Where I Wanna Be,’ Carey sings about not being in love anymore, assumed to be inspired by her split from fiance, Australian billionaire James Packer. In the visual, her and YG chill in a luxury convertible and mansion, flaunting her newfound single-hood (even though she currently has a boy toy in background dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka).

“I had a great time doing the video,” Carey states. “I think everybody else was ready to pass out and possibly die from how long we worked…it was a long day.”

“Cause when you love someone, you just don’t treat them bad, you messed up all we had. Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t, I don’t,” she sings as she sports skimpy ensembles, including what looks to be a deconstructed wedding dress (including a garter) and a strappy, patent leather one-piece.

In a Facebook Live video, Carey, dressed in a skimpy lingerie while laying on a hotel bed, says several people contributed to the making of the song including longtime collaborator and hit producer Jermaine Dupri.

Carey also says she plans to release more singles because “it’s fun,” but says she will probably release an album when she’s finished with the process.