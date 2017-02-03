Low Blow: Frank Ocean’s Dad Demands $14.5 Million in New Lawsuit

Frank Ocean’s “deadbeat” dad is looking for a come up from his son.

Calvin Cooksey is suing his music star son for defamation, claiming Ocean threw dirt on his name after alleging that he used a homophobic slur decades ago.

Cooksey is referring to a post on Ocean’s Tumblr page from last year following the Orlando nightclub shooting where he shared an experience he had with his dad as a child.

“I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” the Tumblr post read.

Cooksey, a struggling actor and musician, claims Ocean’s public statement is false, adding that it also blocked opportunities to pursue film and music jobs. According to TMZ, he wants $14.5 million in damages.

Back in 2014, Cooksey sued Russell Simmons for $142 million for calling him a deadbeat dad.

Ocean has no relationship with his father, who he says walked out on him when he was 6-years-old.

Damn shame!