After much teasing and anticipation, Mariah Carey drops her YG-assisted “breakup” single “I Don’t,” which features a sample of the Donell Jones classic “Where I Wanna Be.” The song was produced by Jermaine Dupri and is assumed to be inspired by her split from ex-fiancé James Packer.

“Cause when you love someone, you just don’t treat them bad, you messed up all we had. Probably think I’m coming back, but I don’t, I don’t,” she sings, putting all the blame for the failed relationship on her ex. YG offers his verse chill verse halfway through.

The video is slated to arrive soon.

Stream below and purchase on iTunes HERE.