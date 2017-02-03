August Alsina Draws Inspiration From a Classic For His New Joint “Lonely”

August Alsina keeps the new music coming, his latest his a smooth, sub-romantic gem called “Lonely.”

On the follow-up to “Drugs” and “Wait,” the New Orleans R&B artist puts the spotlight on a lover, requiring that she waits for his call.

“When I call your phone tonight, I better not have to call twice, girl,” August sings on the Bobby Womack (If You Think You’re Lonely Now) inspired chorus (via The Stylistics). “If you think you’re horny now / Come and let a real ni**a slide through, girl.”

The upcoming album will be August’s third and the follow-up to his 2015 project, ‘This Thing Called Life.’ He says the project will be reflective based on some new realizations about himself.

“I woke up one day and I realized how addicted to certain ways of living life I was, addicted to chaos, addicted to drama, addicted to confusion,” he said. “Lately, for me, it’s been about breaking the cycle and really creating a new normal. That new normal is love. I have a newfound addiction. Through love and beautiful women, I’ve been able to find myself, reach higher places within myself.”