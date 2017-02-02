Sean Garrett & Lil Yachty Shoot Music Video for Smash Single ‘Look on Your Face’ (Photos) + Lyric Video

Grammy-award winning producer, singer, and songwriter Sean Garrett is back after a three-year hiatus from creating his own music: he releases the new single “Look On Your Face,” featuring Lil Yachty, a part of a new musical project to arrive in 2017.

On the song, Garrett’s offers suave, soulful vocals and harmonies on the hook for a throwback feel, while his rap-flow on the verses add a more contemporary sound as he promises better times with his boo.

“I done f*cked up again, but I’m tryin’ / You know the n*gga in me gone tonight,” she sings on the hook.

Watch the lyric video and hit “next” to check out photos from the official video shoot, the visual which will arrive in coming weeks.