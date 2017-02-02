Nicki Minaj’s Mother, Carol Maraj, Teases Music Video and Preps R&B Album

Bet you didn’t know this, but Nicki Minaj‘s mother Carol Maraj has dabbled in Gospel music for a while now, with singles such as “Endless” and “God’s Been Good.” Maraj is now planning her upcoming yet-to-be-titled debut R&B CD.

Recently, she teased the upcoming video for “Endless (Remix),” an R&B version of the original produced by Jason Seenath and Remo The Hitmaker. In the clip, Maraj sings the tender love song surrounded by nature while a story plays out in other scenes.

Watch below:

Not bad!

Between Maraj and Drake’s father, Dennis Graham’s debut R&B project, music from the parents of today’s superstars may be a “thing” in the near future!

What do you think of Maraj’s debut R&B single/video so far?