Lloyd’s comeback single “Tru” has been a hot play on radio playlists everywhere, and this morning (Feb 2), the R&B crooner visited “The Breakfast Club” to talk about his music hiatus, why he decided to go independent, and collaborating with Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & 2 Chainz for the EP.

He also dishes on some personal struggles he’s endured, as well as what the next single will be. “I will say, all my greatest inspirations have been independent, at least “minded” individuals, and so I wanted to try it out for the first time,” he said about going independent.

Peep the 20-minute interview below: