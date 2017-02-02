Lil Mo Fired From Her Radio Personality Post

Bad news for Lil Mo. The R&B singer turned radio personality was fired from Radio One D.C., her home since January 6th (2016) as a member of “The FAM” in the morning.

A source close to Singersroom said other employees learned of Mo’s termination via a company email which wished her the best in her future endeavors.

Lil Mo’s exit from the morning show comes two weeks after she backed her friend Chrisette Michele’s performance during Donald Trump’s inauguration as well as her not so kind words to Spike Lee, who dropped Chrisette’s music from his upcoming Netflix film.

Contrary to those incidents, A source told the Jasmine Brand, “She was fired over un-professionalism and it has nothing to do with her comments she made about Spike Lee, over Chrisette [Michele].”

The source adds: “She’s super talented and gave lots of energy on-air, but there was another side that was alarming to the station. Some of the things she said on social media to people, were sending red flags. She also handled a few situations totally inappropriate it was starting to become more of a hazard.”

If true, the timing of her firing for any incidents other than Chrisette or Spike Lee should send a red flag since Lil Mo has always been the type of person who spoke her mind.

Very sketchy!

Lil Mo also confirmed her firing writing on IG, “the devil is a liar,” also adding in a deleted post, “Ima drink my damn pain away and i may leak these INCRIMINATING text messages while I pour out some liquor for erbody that’s finna get LAID OFF ?!! Nah.”

