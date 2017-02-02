Yesterday (Feb. 1), Keke Palmer visited “The Wendy Williams Show” to talk about the Trey Songz beef and her new book “I Don’t Belong To You.”

In the interview, KeKe reveals a lot, including that the beef with Songz has been resolved. When asked if the lawsuit would go through, Palmer replied “At the end of the day, it’s reached its resolution. I’m not a hateful person, but I am the type of person to say ‘I don’t belong to you,'” she said.

Regarding contents of the book, Keke revealed she was sexually abused by an older female cousin when she was five. “She was four ears older than me, she was a child, too. Child on child molestation is real,” she said.

In that conversation, Palmer also revealed that when it comes to her sexuality, she’s open to whoever loves her, regardless of gender. “I’m the kind of person that at the end of the day, love is defined by the individual, and what I feel today is not what I may feel five years from now.”

Watch Keke’s sit-down with Wendy below: