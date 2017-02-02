New York City-based soul artist K Sloan brings an old-school, retro vibe to the music scene.

Her lead single “Stay” boasts her unique take on the retro sound; in addition to the traditional soul rhythm section (clav, Moog, organ), Sloan and her producer Swang also experimented with sitar, horns, a full quartet and tambourine.

Over the bright, whimsical strings and percussion, Sloan’s piercing voice calls out a love interest’s broken promises.

“Not holding on to love that I don’t need / You know you made a promise to stay,” she sings.

Stream below:

“Stay” is the first single off K Sloan’s upcoming EP, Blank Pages. With select dates planned in NYC, keep an eye out for Sloan as she gears up for the release of her EP, due out in Spring 2017.