Drake Shades Chris Brown, Omarion, Soulja Boy; Breezy Responds: “It’s Going Down”

Fresh off the highly-publicized social media beef with Soulja Boy, it looks like Chris Brown may go back into battle with another rapper, namely, his longtime nemesis Drake.

During a recent concert, Drake went on a rant, name-checking Brown, R&B singer Omarion and rapper Soulja Boy, as he tried to make the point about how real his show is.

“You acting like this sh*t is like some Omarion, Chris Brown, Soulja sh*t,” Drake told the audience. “It’s not that kinda show; I’m a turn-up ni**a.”

What prompted Drake to use these artists names to make his point is unclear, but Brown was not amused by his actions.

“I’m feenin’ to go mute on you ni**as this year. When I pull up on you, it’s going down,” Brown says in an Instagram video while wearing a red bandana around his neck. “Ni**as gonna always slick talk. And they know when I’m in the same room, they chest be [de]flating than a mothaf**ka. Boy, stop putting that superhero custom on before we torch you.”

@chrisbrownofficial is tired of the Superman act 😤 A video posted by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusicco) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:25am PST

We’re hoping this doesn’t turn into another social media match!

In other sloppiness, Soulja Boy called out Brown for not signing the contract so they can announce the boxing match. We’re sure Brown is holding out for more paper!