Singer/songwriter DiALO has written for Chris Brown, Omarion, Eric Bellinger, etc., and is coming from behind the scenes now with his own single called “Seattle’s Finest.”

On the song, the Seattle-raised, L.A.-based artist spits game to an “I told her come take a puff of this Seattle’s finest / Cuz right now, girl, you’re looking at Seattle’s finest,” he sing on the pre-hook.

Stream below:

