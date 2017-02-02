Beyonce shocked the world yesterday (Feb. 1) when she announced via Instagram that’s she’s carrying two buns in the oven – twins!

She posted an artsy photo of herself cradling her belly wearing a green veil and surrounded by flowers, like mother nature in the lush Garden of Eden. Since then, she’s posted a slew of other photos from the pregnancy shoot on her website, all of which are equally artsy creative.

In a few photos, she’s underwater, almost embryonic and draped in sheer of cloth. In others, Blue is seen rocking cute cornrows and being a supportive big sister. In all of them, of course, Bey looks beautiful!

