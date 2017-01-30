Connect with us

Azealia Banks and Rihanna Beef on Social Media About Trump Immigration Ban

News

Rihanna is rapper Azealia Banks’ most recent celebrity target. The two were involved in an ongoing social media spat over the weekend regarding Trump’s immigration ban.

It all started when Rihanna tweeted her thoughts about Trump’s unpopular executive order, which banned people from certain middle eastern countries from entering the United States (the order has since been overruled by federal judges who granted incoming immigrants a temporary “stay”).

Banks replied:

“Rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down,” Banks wrote on Instagram. “Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people confuse other confused people.”

Rhianna replied, posting a photo of herself (below) with the caption: “the face you make when you a immigrant,” she wrote, before addressing the fact that Banks has admitted to sacrificing chickens in her home. “#stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens.” 

 

 

But Azealia took it a step further when she posted Rihanna’s phone number with the caption “Bombs away!” The post was later deleted and the number was disconnected, but The Shade Room captured the post:

 

 

Rihanna hasn’t publicly replied; she’s too busy in Malawi advocating education for kids.

 

 

1 Comment
  • wil mcmullen

    I am whole heartedly convinced Azeila is attention starved and will say, do & be anything just to get a moment of spotlight.

